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Alcon Drops $430M Lensar Deal Under Pressure From FTC

By Matthew Perlman ( March 17, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Swiss eye care company Alcon Inc. has abandoned its planned purchase of a Florida-based maker of laser treatments for cataracts, Lensar Inc., after the Federal Trade Commission threatened to block the $430 million deal....

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