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SEC Won't Reconsider Upholding Ex-Broker's FINRA Fines

By Emilie Ruscoe ( March 17, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission won't revisit its earlier holding partially sustaining certain Financial Industry Regulatory Authority findings and sanctions against a former stockbroker who's challenged the constitutionality of the self-regulatory organization, stating that the stockbroker's reconsideration bid hadn't asserted the regulator erred in its earlier decision....

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