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SIFMA, Other Orgs Weigh In On SEC's 'Small Entity' Proposal

By Jessica Corso ( March 17, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association is urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to increase its oversight of investment advisers should it move forward with a plan to categorize more mutual funds and advisers as small entities, saying the current playing field disadvantages broker-dealers....

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