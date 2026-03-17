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SEC Draws Lines With Crypto 'Token Taxonomy' Guidance

By Aislinn Keely ( March 17, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shared its anticipated "token taxonomy" on Tuesday, issuing interpretive guidance that detailed which types of cryptocurrency assets appear to be beyond the reach of securities laws and the circumstances that could pull them back into the regulator's oversight as part of an investment contract....

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