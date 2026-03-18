Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

CFTC Rescinds Request For Climate Risk Information

By Gautama Mehta ( March 18, 2026, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday withdrew a request for information on climate-related financial risk published in 2022, on the grounds that President Donald Trump had revoked the executive order under which it was authorized....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies