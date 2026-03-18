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Ind. Board Must Review Electrician Program's Tax Break

By Jaqueline McCool ( March 18, 2026, 1:24 PM EDT) -- An Indiana training program for electricians may be considered a school and, thus, become eligible for a property tax exemption after the tax board too narrowly interpreted the definition of a school, the Indiana Tax Court said. ...

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