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Power Users Get Real About AI's Role At Work

By Sarah Martinson ( March 31, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who frequently use artificial intelligence tools are starting to feel less positive and more neutral about the technology's adoption in the legal industry, a trend that might be driven by lawyers developing more realistic expectations about AI's capabilities....

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