5 Tips For Navigating Your Firm's All-Attorney Summit

By James Argionis ( March 20, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Firmwide summits, sometimes referred to as retreats, have long been part of the BigLaw experience, but they have become an increasingly important and effective way to foster meaningful face-to-face interaction in recent years. For some associates, attending a mandatory, multiday gathering with all their colleagues may not be the preferred way to spend a long weekend away from home or the office. However, these events should be approached strategically, as they present valuable opportunities to advance both the firm's objectives and attorneys' own professional development....