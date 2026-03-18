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Lawmakers Commit To April Crypto Bill Markup, Or Else

By Aislinn Keely ( March 18, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told attendees of a Wasington, D.C., crypto conference Wednesday that she's confident the Senate Banking Committee will mark up a bill to regulate crypto markets after the Easter break now that compromises on key issues including stablecoin yield are in the final stages....

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