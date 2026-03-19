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Feds' Capital Rule Overhaul Would Give Break To Banks

By Jon Hill ( March 19, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Federal regulators moved Thursday to launch a comprehensive overhaul of U.S. bank capital rules, rolling out a long-awaited package of proposed changes that are expected to shave billions off the aggregate amount of capital required for banks of all size ranges....

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