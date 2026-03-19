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Detroit Clinic Zones Impede Free Speech, Protesters Say

By Melanie Dorsey ( March 19, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Anti-abortion advocates sued the City of Detroit, claiming an ordinance creating speech-restriction zones around healthcare facilities unlawfully blocks peaceful counseling outside an abortion clinic on the city's west side....

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