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Dem. Rep. Raskin Questions USPTO's 'Board of Peace' Filings

By Ivan Moreno ( March 19, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over its trademark applications for President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace," questioning their legality and warning that they may help conceal foreign funding connected to the newly formed entity....

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