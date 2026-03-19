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DC Gov't Urged To Reshape SALT Cap Workaround Plan

By Sanjay Talwani ( March 19, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., bill that would give pass-through entities a workaround to the federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes needs changes to integrate properly with existing district taxes, witnesses said at a D.C. Council hearing Thursday....

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