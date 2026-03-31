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Expert Analysis

A Shift In Fed. Circ.'s Approach To Patent Summary Judgment

By Nicholas Nowak ( March 31, 2026, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is increasingly using the "plainly dissimilar" formulation to affirm summary judgment of noninfringement in design patent cases....

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