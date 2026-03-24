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Expert Analysis

FDA User Fee Talks Offer Clues On Upcoming Reforms

By Jordan Brossi, Michael Werner and Parker Reynolds ( March 24, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Prescription Drug User Fee Program, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1992 — was the first piece of major legislation to give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the authority to collect fees from applicants seeking product approval of drugs and biologics....

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