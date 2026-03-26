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EU Parliament Approves US Trade Deal With New Conditions

By Jack McLoone ( March 26, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The full European Parliament voted Thursday to approve a set of contingencies on the European Union's trade deal with the U.S. that would implement major tariff cuts, including the ability to suspend the agreement if President Donald Trump raises tariffs or introduces new ones....

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