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AI Is Key To M&A, Retaining Clients, Tulane Speakers Say

By Al Barbarino ( March 20, 2026, 10:15 AM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence has rapidly become central to dealmaking, with company leadership and their lawyers facing growing pressure to understand the technology or risk losing deals and clients, attendees heard at the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute....

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