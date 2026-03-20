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Expert Analysis

New NLRB GC Likely To Prioritize Efficiency Over Policy Shifts

By Michael Passarella ( March 20, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- After operating without a quorum for nearly a year, a historic gap that contributed to a 500-case backlog, the National Labor Relations Board is now back in business, armed with a new general counsel and a mandate to clear its docket. On Feb. 27, the same day the board formally reinstated the joint employer rule from President Donald Trump's first term, general counsel Crystal Carey issued her second memorandum.[1]...

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