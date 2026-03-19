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DOJ Antitrust Head Tells Staff: Don't Worry About Criticism

By Bryan Koenig ( March 19, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division said Thursday that he pays no heed to criticism of the agency and tells staff to do the same, while asserting in Washington, D.C., remarks that there's no better time to come work for the DOJ....

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