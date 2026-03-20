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Prestige Picks Up Breathe Right In $1.05B Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 20, 2026, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Consumer healthcare company Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. revealed on Friday that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of brands including Breathe Right nasal strips from Foundation Consumer Healthcare, advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, in a $1.05 billion deal....

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