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Echo Payment Systems Files Ch. 7 Bankruptcy In Delaware

By Jarek Rutz ( March 20, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Echo Payment Systems Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, seeking to liquidate its assets and wind down operations, and the company will not attempt to reorganize but instead pursue an orderly liquidation under court supervision....

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