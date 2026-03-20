Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Court Revives Defamation Claim In Union Campaign Suit

By Katherine Smith ( March 20, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has partially revived a lawsuit alleging that a candidate for a secretary treasurer position at a Chicago Fire Fighters Union local made defamatory Facebook comments about his campaign opponent, ruling that several of the comments support the suit's defamation claim....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies