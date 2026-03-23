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Labor & Employment Head Named Next Morgan Lewis Chair

By Tracey Read ( March 23, 2026, 9:00 AM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP announced Monday that the global leader of its labor and employment practice was unanimously elected as the firm's next chair to take over for Jami McKeon, who will retire at the end of the year....

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