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OCC Leaves Itself Flexibility On Stablecoin Yield Question

By Aislinn Keely ( March 20, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency made clear in its recent stablecoin rule proposal that it plans to bar issuers from paying yields to holders in some instances, but legal experts say the regulator appears to be leaving itself considerable room to decide which arrangements cross a line....

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