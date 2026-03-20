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Top SEC Enforcer Signals Continuity After Ryan Departure

By Sarah Jarvis ( March 20, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's acting enforcement chief said Friday that the agency will continue to "focus on quality over quantity" when it comes to the cases it brings, projecting continuity with his predecessor's approach after her abrupt departure from the agency earlier this week....

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