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Anglo American To Leave Swiss Exchange In Teck Merger

By Dawood Fakhir ( March 23, 2026, 4:31 PM GMT) -- British multinational mining giant Anglo American said Monday that it will cease publicly trading its shares in Switzerland after the SIX Swiss Exchange approved the miner's request to remove its listing as part of its $52 billion merger with a Canadian company....

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