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Ramey IP Attys, Client Must Pay $107K Fees In Bad-Faith Suit

By Emily Sawicki ( March 23, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco federal judge has ordered three sanctioned attorneys, including Texas intellectual property lawyer William Ramey III, together with their client, to cover $107,389 in attorney fees stemming from three identical patent suits the lawyers launched and withdrew in 2024, also ordering Ramey to show cause why he should not face further sanctions....

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