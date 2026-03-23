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SEC's Atkins Promises Changes To Adviser Pay-To-Play Rule

By Jessica Corso ( March 23, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins indicated Monday that his agency plans to loosen the rules around political contributions made by investment advisers, saying that current regulations present a "trap for the unwary."...

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