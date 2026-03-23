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Day Pitney Fights DQ Over Ex-Justice's Time On Case He Heard

By Aaron Keller ( March 23, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Day Pitney LLP has apologized after former Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson, now a firm partner, billed 15.7 hours for reviewing a since-remanded case he heard years ago as a justice, but the firm said the "error" should not disqualify its other lawyers from advancing the litigation. ...

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