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Reed Smith Pushes To Continue Atty Depo In NJ Bias Suit

By Jake Maher ( March 23, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP is urging a New Jersey state trial court to allow it to resume its deposition of a former attorney suing it for gender discrimination years after the last deposition date in the wake of an appeals court decision widely expanding the scope of discovery....

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