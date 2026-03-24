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Akin Hires Jan. 6 Committee Atty As Investigations Co-Head

By Jack Rodgers ( March 24, 2026, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has hired a former special counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, who previously helped lawmakers investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as its new congressional investigations practice co-leader....

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