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Alston & Bird Hires Ex-DLA Piper, FDA Deputy Counsel

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( March 24, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP announced on Tuesday it has hired a longtime government lawyer and former DLA Piper attorney to assist with the firm's work helping companies handle FDA compliance issues and regulatory disputes over medical products....

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