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New Wash. Laws Create NLRB Stand-In, Ban Noncompetes

By Rachel Riley ( March 23, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Wash. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed employment bills on Monday establishing a fallback framework for the state to oversee certain private-sector labor disputes in the case that the National Labor Relations Board's jurisdiction is scaled back by the federal government and expanding the state's restrictions on noncompete provisions to an outright ban....

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