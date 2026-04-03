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Similar-Looking Designs May Not Always Prove Infringement

By Cory Smith and George Chen ( April 3, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Design patent litigation can surprise clients because a first design may look strikingly similar to a second design, yet still avoid infringing the second design after a court filters out features of the second design that are driven by functionality or that are found in the prior art....

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