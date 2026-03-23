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IRS Lacks Solid Plan To Audit Large Partnerships, TIGTA Says

By Kevin Pinner ( March 23, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The IRS has no solid strategy for auditing large partnerships, resulting in markedly fewer audits as partnerships proliferate and compliance efforts that go nowhere, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report....

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