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Oil Producer Zephyr Energy Sells Some US Assets For $2.1M

By Irene Madongo ( March 24, 2026, 1:18 PM GMT) -- Zephyr Energy PLC said Tuesday it has completed the offloading of lease holding and royalty interests in the U.S. in transactions worth a total of approximately $2.1 million....

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