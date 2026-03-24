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Skadden Adds Mayer Brown Class Action Trio In DC, Palo Alto

By Rose Krebs ( March 24, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP announced Tuesday that it has added three partners from Mayer Brown LLP to strengthen its capacity to handle class actions, multidistrict litigation, appellate and other matters....

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