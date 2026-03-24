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Reed Smith's Silence On Depo 'Speaks Volumes,' Ex-Atty Says

By Jake Maher ( March 24, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith LLP attorney suing the firm for underpaying her based on her gender criticized the firm for its "inexcusable delay and attempted meandering" in seeking to resume deposing her years after her last deposition date....

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