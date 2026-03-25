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Trade Court Nom Regrets Past Tweets Critical Of GOP Sens.

By Courtney Bublé ( March 25, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Kara Westercamp, associate counsel to the president, who was nominated for the U.S. Court of International Trade, said Wednesday she regretted her past social media posts critical of Republican senators....

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