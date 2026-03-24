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Fla. Judge Faces Discipline For Remark About Shooting Attys

By David Minsky ( March 24, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge is facing a public reprimand after admitting to becoming frustrated with attorneys in an estate dispute and saying that he "would like to tell the deputy to pull his gun and shoot all three of you," according to records filed Tuesday in the state's high court....

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