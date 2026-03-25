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Osler-Led Sherweb Secures CA$125M Minority Investment

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 25, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Canadian cloud distributor Sherweb, led by Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, on Wednesday revealed that it secured a CA$125 million ($90.5 million) minority equity investment from Investissement Québec, which will be used to help the company expand internationally, among other uses....

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