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3 Canadian Law Firms Steer $6.5B Boralex PE Buyout

By Al Barbarino ( March 25, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management and La Caisse have agreed to acquire all of Boralex Inc.'s outstanding shares in a deal that gives the Canadian renewable power producer an enterprise value of CA$9 billion, or about $6.5 billion, according to a deal announcement Wednesday. ...

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