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Tariff Refunds On Liquidated Goods To Come, Customs Says

By Dylan Moroses ( March 31, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will enable refunds for imports already liquidated that were subject to tariffs struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, but that functionality still requires more time to develop, according to an official's declaration filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade....

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