Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Co. Seeks Ch. 15 As It Eyes Sales Of US Business

By Emlyn Cameron ( March 25, 2026, 11:41 AM EDT) -- The foreign representative for Cannabist Company Holdings Inc., a purveyor of cannabis products, asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday to recognize the company's Canadian insolvency in U.S. courts as it seeks to sell operations it is running in the U.S....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies