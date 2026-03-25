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Lawmakers Probe SEC Rulemaking Role In Tokenization

By Aislinn Keely ( March 25, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers on Wednesday voiced support for bringing blockchain technology to Wall Street securities trading if it improves settlement times and market transparency, but Democrats worried whether certain regulatory experiments could lead to less oversight for crypto securities than their traditional counterparts. ...

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