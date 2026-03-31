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Excerpt from Practical Guidance

Expert Analysis

Getting The Most Out Of Learning And Development Programs

By Lauren Hakala ( March 31, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- While learning and development, or L&D, programs vary across BigLaw firms, they share a common goal: equipping junior lawyers with the legal, business and professional skills needed to succeed at every stage of practice....

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