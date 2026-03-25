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Ex-Partner Seeks 2,000 Client Notices In NC Estate Firm Fight

By Abigail Harrison ( March 25, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- After nearly two hours of argument in which counsel for the founding partner of a trusts and estates law firm argued that the firm should have to notice his departure to thousands of clients, a North Carolina Business Court judge seemed a bit perplexed Wednesday as to why the parties didn't resolve the client list spat with a North Carolina State Bar ethics opinion....

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