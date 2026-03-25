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Official Says DOJ Watching Essential Patent Antitrust Cases

By Ryan Davis ( March 25, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division official said Wednesday the agency is closely monitoring antitrust disputes over standard essential patents, aiming to ensure that proper analyses of market power are undertaken and that most patent suits are exempted from causing antitrust liability....

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