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France's Vinci To Buy 9 Toll Highways In India For $1.6B

By Najiyya Budaly ( March 26, 2026, 12:28 PM GMT) -- French construction group Vinci said Thursday that it will buy nine toll highways in India from Macquarie Group for approximately 150 billion Indian rupees ($1.6 billion) to boost its investments in mobility infrastructure....

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