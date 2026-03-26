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White & Case Staffer Sues Firm Over Nude Photo Ridicule

By Dorothy Atkins ( March 26, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A White & Case LLP staffer sued the law firm in New York state court Wednesday, alleging the firm's purported "hostile work environment" shielded his colleagues after they allegedly shared nude photos of him, which he claims were taken by his supervisor while he was unconscious at a firm-sponsored party....

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